NFL Draft primer: Seahawks' defense will be a focus under Mike Macdonald, but don't forget the o-line

2023 record: 9-8, missed playoffs

Draft picks per round

1st round: No. 163rd round: No. 81 (from Saints)4th round: No. 102 (from Commanders)4th round: No. 1186th round: No. 179 (from Commanders)6th round: No. 1927th round: No. 235

Top needs

Offensive lineLinebackerSafetyDefensive line

Seattle needs help at multiple positions on the offensive line, and it may dip into a deep tackle class in the draft even after signing George Fant in free agency. Under new head coach Mike Macdonald, the team is also completely revamping the back end of its defense after the departures of linebackers Bobby Wagner and Jordyn Brooks as well as safeties Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs. Those gaps were partially filled with some free-agent signings, but Seattle may still take a crack at adding some young depth at those spots.

Best first-round fits

Graham Barton, OL, Duke

Best Day 2 fits

Cole Bishop, S, UtahJunior Colson, LB, Michigan

How they did last draft

We gave Seattle a B-plus and that seems fitting given the team appeared to hit on both of its first-rounders. Cornerback Devon Witherspoon was an immediate impact player and a Pro Bowler, and WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba came into his own late in the season after injuries hampered him early. The rest of the draft class was largely underwhelming, with second-round RB Zach Charbonnet providing only a few highlights and fourth-rounder Anthony Bradford mostly struggling at right guard as a rookie starter.

Dream fantasy draft pick

The Seahawks are well-stocked at running back and wide receiver, and they re-signed tight end Noah Fant, so there's no real fantasy needs in Seattle. Geno Smith is 33 years old and regressed last season, but the team may not address QB during the draft after trading for Sam Howell. The Seahawks already have too many mouths to feed, so fantasy managers are just dreaming about Seattle upgrading its offensive line that ranked bottom-five in pass-blocking efficiency last season. — Dalton Del Don