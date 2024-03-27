NFL Draft: WR prospect Malik Nabers shows off blazing speed at LSU pro day

Malik Nabers took part in LSU's pro day on Wednesday along with quarterback Jayden Daniels, a fellow Tiger and top NFL prospect. Nabers, who did not participate in drills during the NFL scouting combine, impressed with his results in the vertical jump, broad jump and 40-yard dash.

Nabers, who's expected to be a top-10 pick and potentially the first receiver off the board, may have boosted his stock after his performance in front of representatives from all 32 NFL teams.

"There are some NFL personnel men who believe Malik Nabers is this draft class' top wideout," posted ESPN's Adam Schefter on X Wednesday.

First up, the 6-foot, 199 lbs. Nabers hit 42 inches on the vertical jump, which would have tied him for second among all wide receivers at this year's combine.

Next was the broad jump, which Nabers reached 10'9". It would have been the sixth-best number among wide receivers who participated in the combine.

Finally, Nabers showed off his speed in the 40-yard dash.

Malik Nabers ran a 4.35 40-yard dash



Who drafts this speedster next month?



(via @NFL) — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 27, 2024

There were varying 40-yard dash times from scouts in attendance, but the numbers were basically mid 4.3s to 4.4 seconds. Nabers' time would have put him fifth at the combine and behind Texas' Xavier Worthy's remarkable 4.21 seconds.

Nabers, 20, finished as LSU's all-time receiving leader with 189 receptions, 3,003 yards, and 21 touchdowns in three seasons in Baton Rouge. In 2023, he was an unanimous All-American and first-team All-SEC following a season where he hauled in 89 catches for 1,569 yards and 14 touchdowns.

According to NFL.com's Cameron Wolfe, Nabers has met with the New England Patriots (3rd overall pick), New York Giants (6th), Tennessee Titans (7th), and Jacksonville Jaguars (17th), and plans to speak with the Arizona Cardinals (4th) on Wednesday.

Marvin Harrison Jr. has long been thought of as likely the first receiver to go off the board in next month's NFL Draft, but Nabers opened eyes on Wednesday. He's also never lacked the confidence that he's the best wide out available.