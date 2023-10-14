NFL fines Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill $10K for peace sign

Tyreek Hill Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) gestures as he runs for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) (Rebecca Blackwell/AP)

Tyreek Hill found himself once again giving money to the NFL after the league announced the Week 5 fine list on Saturday.

The Miami Dolphins receiver is out $10,927 for unsportsmanlike conduct in response to him throwing up a peace sign en route to the end zone. He made the gesture as he scored a 69-yard touchdown during the third quarter of the team's 31-16 win over the New York Giants.

Hill was flagged for taunting on the touchdown after he headed into the stands to give the football to his mother.

While Hill is no stranger to touchdown celebrations, he has also become quite familiar with discipline from the league. On Tuesday, the Dolphins star said the NFL has fined him "more than 100k," via social media.

He shared that information after receiving another another fine for the uniform violation of not wearing socks. The league has fined him a "significant" amount for the footwear infraction, but less than $100,000 according to NFL Network.

Hill said his lack of socks is normally because he's in a rush before games, but that he was ready to "comply" with the league's uniform guidelines because it was costing him so much money/

“I get IVs [to prevent cramping] before games and sometimes the timing doesn’t allow me to put on socks at times and I don’t want to miss plays or sometimes I have socks and it doesn’t cover a certain length,” he said.

Tyreek Hill says he will comply with NFL's socks rule. NFL feels no socks a competitive advantage.

Watt's celebration, hooping Moss lead to more NFL donations

There were a total of 29 fines for Week 5 offenses, which saw players like T.J. Watt, L'Jarius Sneed, and Zack Moss among those giving up a small percentage of their paychecks.

Watt was dinged $25,132 for two infractions. He was hit for removing his helmet after sacking Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson to preserve the Pittsburgh Steelers' victory, as well as unnecessary roughness for a hit on Zay Flowers.

TJ Watt closes out the game with a sack!!!



Steelers beat the Ravens 17-10

pic.twitter.com/0ilbVbIcUg — Sideline Daily (@sideline_daily) October 8, 2023

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed was hit up for $13,659 for removing his helmet while he argued a penalty against him during their win over the Minnesota Vikings. The defensive pass interference that was called on Sneed was taken back after officials picked up the flag and they did not penalize him for taking off his helmet.

The #Chiefs got away with a pass interference AND L'Jarius Sneed not getting a penalty for taking his helmet off…



pic.twitter.com/VyJYBaePfE — The Clutch (@th3_clutch) October 9, 2023

The No Fun League struck again as Indianapolis Colts running back Zack Moss was fined $6,330 for celebrating a touchdown by attempting a dunk.

Maybe the fine was for his inability to dunk it and instead go with a bit of a layup?

It was already reported earlier this week that San Francisco 49ers' tight end George Kittle was fined $13,659 for "use of abusive language" on the "F*** Dallas" T-shirt he wore under his uniform against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night.