NFL fines Panthers owner David Tepper $300K after he was seen throwing drink toward Jaguars fans from luxury box

The NFL has fined Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper $300,000 for his "for his unacceptable conduct" after he was seen on video Sunday throwing a drink in the direction of Jaguars fans from his luxury box.

From the NFL:



“The National Football League today fined Carolina Panthers’ chairman David Tepper $300,000 for his unacceptable conduct in Jacksonville during Sunday’s game. All NFL personnel are expected to conduct themselves at all times in ways that respect our fans and… — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) January 2, 2024