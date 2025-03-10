NFL free agency: The 10 best fits including a QB solution for the Steelers

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 15: Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets looks on from the sideline prior to an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium on December 15, 2024 in Jacksonville, FL. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

Just because a player is a good free agent and a team with some cap space has a need, it doesn't mean that's the right fit.

Rebuilding teams might not want an aging veteran on a one-year deal. There could be issues with a scheme fit. But there are some fits that just make sense.

The NFL's so-called legal tampering period begins Monday, and the free agents who didn't agree to extensions with their 2024 teams (are there any left after last week's flurry of moves?) can see if any other franchise is willing to give them the right deal. Here are the 10 best fits for free agents at varying positions and the teams that would benefit from signing them:

QB Aaron Rodgers to Steelers

Rodgers wants to play for a good team as he tries to end his career on a positive note. The Steelers went out and got DK Metcalf from Seattle in a trade to improve the passing game around the quarterback, but still need a quarterback to make it work. It would be interesting to say the least to see how Rodgers would fit into the Steelers' culture, but he showed late last season he's still capable of playing at a reasonable level. The Steelers need Rodgers, and Rodgers needs the Steelers.

OT Cam Robinson to Chiefs

The Chiefs offensive tackle situation was rough for most of last season, and offensive line issues were a real problem in their Super Bowl LIX loss. The offensive tackle market got thin when Ronnie Stanley, Alaric Jackson and others signed extensions. Robinson is probably the best remaining option at left tackle, and could give the Chiefs a short-term answer while they try to improve the line.

DT Milton Williams to Patriots

The Patriots are the player at the poker table who can barely see over stacks of chips. New England has the most cap space as free agency begins and it's not close. They've already signed pass rusher Harold Landry, who was free to sign early because the Titans cut him before the offseason officially began. There is no excuse for New England to miss out on whoever they want, so why not start with a defensive tackle in Williams who is still of prime age and can be a fantastic anchor for a defense that needs help on all three levels? It wouldn't be surprising to see the Patriots make a few big splashes.

WR Chris Godwin to Patriots

One of the potential big splashes by the Patriots should be at receiver. They simply have not been able to figure out how to draft receivers, and need to give Drake Maye some help. Godwin is coming off a season-ending ankle injury, but he has worked his way back from major injuries before to be as good as ever. New England can't afford to strike out again chasing a veteran receiver like it did with Calvin Ridley last offseason.

DE Josh Sweat to Falcons

The Falcons' never-ending quest for an edge rusher can be fixed here. Sweat had eight sacks last season, is coming off a fantastic Super Bowl and can help a team that seems to always find itself near the bottom of the NFL in team sacks.

S Jevon Holland to Panthers

The Panthers need help everywhere on the defense, especially up front. They could not stop the run last season. But a safety is high on the list too. Players at Holland's level don't reach free agency often, he's young enough to be a big part of the Panthers' future, the Panthers have the cap space and he fits a huge hole on a needy defense. Makes sense.

QB Sam Darnold back to Vikings

Sometimes it's just smart to remain where you're comfortable. The Vikings can't be totally sure J.J. McCarthy will be completely healthy for the 2025 opener or ready to start after a lost rookie season. Darnold was very good for Minnesota last season. A short-term deal is a bit risky for Darnold but it would allow him to show last season wasn't a fluke, and either hit free agency or give the Vikings something to think about moving forward. It also allows Minnesota to see if it can take the next step from last season, when it started 14-2. The Steelers and Seahawks provide some interesting landing spots for Darnold if they pursue him, but Darnold might prefer to bet on himself.

LB Dre Greenlaw to Cowboys

The Cowboys need some depth at linebacker and could go with a veteran in Greenlaw who has some playmaking upside. DeMarvion Overshown is coming off a knee injury and might not be back until late next season, and adding a linebacker like Greenlaw would provide insurance not just in 2025 but beyond if Overshown is slow to rebound to his old form. Greenlaw has his own injury history, as he tore his Achilles in the Super Bowl two years ago, but he did return to action late in 2025, had one strong game against the Rams and will be another offseason removed from that injury by Week 1.

RB Najee Harris to Chargers

This year's draft has a deep running back class. The Chargers should land one of the top prospects at the position. But why not double up? Fantasy football players might not love a high profile committee, but pairing Harris with a strong young talent like Omarion Hampton or (in a dream world) Ashton Jeanty would give Jim Harbaugh's ground-and-pound offensive philosophy some real juice. Harris is a reliable veteran to match with an exciting rookie.

TE Evan Engram to Broncos

Like the Chargers and running backs, there's no reason the Broncos can't double dip at a position of need. Every mock draft will have Denver taking a tight end. But not every rookie tight end is Brock Bowers. Many take a year to adjust to the NFL. That's where a playmaker like Engram can step into a huge area of need for a Broncos team looking to make the playoffs again.