NFL free-agent rankings: Top 5 QBs include Sam Darnold, Aaron Rodgers

As usual, it's hard to find a starting quarterback in free agency. And multiple teams will be looking.

Sam Darnold provides a best-case scenario. He was signed to a one-year deal to start until first-round draft pick J.J. McCarthy was ready, but then McCarthy suffered a season-ending injury and Darnold had a very good full season as a starter. That's rare too.

Here are the top five quarterbacks in free agency:

1. Sam Darnold, Minnesota Vikings

If the NFL season ended after Week 17, Darnold would have been in incredible demand. Instead, he struggled the last two games, including a playoff loss, and that brought about questions about whether he had a career awakening or just a hot streak.

He's No. 1 on the list due to what he did most of last season, but there's a risk now.

2. Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets

Rodgers isn't officially a free agent yet, but the Jets indicated he won't be back. By now everyone knows all the layers to Rodgers: He's an NFL legend, but also will turn 42 next season and bringing him aboard invites a media circus and some unnecessary drama.

Rodgers finished last season well and if he wants to play, he'll be better than many of the options some teams have.

3. Kirk Cousins, Atlanta Falcons

Cousins also isn't technically a free agent. Atlanta is holding him for now, saying it is willing to keep him on the roster, which is very hard to believe since the Falcons already said Michael Penix Jr. is their starter. Assuming Cousins is free, he's coming off a bad season and will be 37 years old, but he's also a four-time Pro Bowler and a lot of teams need a starting quarterback this offseason.

4. Justin Fields, Pittsburgh Steelers

Fields is an interesting case. He is young, a former first-round draft pick and has had some success as an NFL quarterback. But he hasn't developed enough as a passer to be a surefire starter. With many teams looking for a starter, a club could check to see what Fields brings to the table as a runner and hope for improvement in other areas.

5. Russell Wilson, Pittsburgh Steelers

Fields backed up Wilson, but gets a slight nod due to the age difference. Wilson slumped after a hot start last season. At this point in Wilson's career, he's a stopgap starter. That still might have value this offseason.