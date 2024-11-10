NFL inactives Week 10: 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey active for first time in 2024 season

NFL: New York Jets at San Francisco 49ers Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) watches from the sideline due to injury during the second quarter against the New York Jets at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images (David Gonzales/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

Christian McCaffrey is active for the San Francisco 49ers for the first time this season. After what head coach Kyle Shanahan called an "awesome" performance at practice the past two days, McCaffrey will make his season debut against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. He was officially activated off injured reserve on Saturday.

McCaffrey has been out all season due to Achilles tendinitis and calf tightness, with trouble first coming when he was a late scratch in Week 1. He was soon placed on injured reserve, with a hazy timetable to return to the field.

He underwent treatment from a specialist in Germany in September and didn't return to practice until this week. This week, he has been listed as a limited participant in practice.

With McCaffrey out, the 4-4 Niners have struggled to replicate their success from last season, due to both the running back's absence and other factors. Jordan Mason has handled the bulk of running duties, posting 685 rushing yards and three touchdowns while averaging 5.1 yards per carry (McCaffrey averaged 5.4 yards last season).

Here are the inactives for Week 10. (Players will be added as teams release their reports.)

New England Patriots

G Tyrese Robinson

DE Yannick Ngakoue

WR Tyquan Thornton

S Kyle Dugger

LB Christian Elliss

DT Eric Johnson

QB Joe Milton III

Chicago Bears

DB Jaquan Brisker

LB Noah Sewell

OL Darnell Wright

OL Braxton Jones

DB Ameer Speed

DL Darrell Taylor

OL Nate Davis

OL Kiran Amegadjie

Buffalo Bills

WR Keon Coleman

WR Amari Cooper

FB Reggie Gilliam

LB Edefuan Ulofoshio

OL Will Clapp

WR KJ Hamler

Indianapolis Colts

QB Sam Ehlinger

WR Anthony Gould

WR Michael Pittman Jr.

S Darren Hall

DE Genard Avery

DT Adam Gotsis

Denver Broncos

QB Zach Wilson

CB Kris Abrams-Draine

DB Keidron Smith

T Frank Crum

G Calvin Throckmorton

TE Greg Dulcich

DL Eyioma Uwazurike

Kansas City Chiefs

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

OL C.J. Hanson

T Ethan Driskell

DT Marlon Tuipulotu

DE Cameron Thomas

Atlanta Falcons

RB Jase McClellan

ILB JD Bertrand

ILB Rashaan Evans

DL Brandon Dorlus

OL Jovaughn Gwyn

OL Elijah Wilkinson

T Brandon Parker

New Orleans Saints

WR Cedrick Wilson

CB Kool-Aid McKinstry

QB Spencer Rattler

RB Jamaal Williams

LB Jaylan Ford

G/C Lucas Patrick

DT Khristian Boyd

San Francisco 49ers

QB Joshua Dobbs

WR Chris Conley

DL Kevin Givens

OL Ben Bartch

CB Charvarius Ward

TE Brayden Willis

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

DL Earnest Brown

TE Devin Culp

WR Mike Evans

LB Antonio Grier

G Royce Newman

OLB Jose Ramirez

S Tykee Smith

Pittsburgh Steelers

QB Kyle Allen

WR Scott Miller

CB C.J. Henderson

LB Nick Herbig

OG Max Scharping

Washington Commanders

K Austin Seibert

RB Brian Robinson Jr.

QB Jeff Driskel (3rd QB)

S Darrick Forrest

CB Marshon Lattimore

LB Dominique Hampton

T Cornelius Lucas

Minnesota Vikings

QB Brett Rypien

CB Fabian Moreau

CB Dwight McGlothern

DL Levi Drake Rodriguez

OL Dan Feeney

T Walter Rouse

Jacksonville Jaguars

QB Trevor Lawrence

DE Myles Cole

OL Ezra Cleveland

DT Esezi Otomewo

DT Maason Smith

Tennessee Titans

CB ﻿L'Jarius Sneed﻿ (quad): out

RB Julius Chestnut (foot): questionable

T Dillon Radunz (toe): questionable

Los Angeles Chargers

CB Kristian Fulton (hamstring): doubtful

OLB Joey Bosa (hip): questionable

RB Gus Edwards (ankle): questionable

OLB Khalil Mack (groin): questionable

LB Denzel Perryman (toe): questionable

T Trey Pipkins (ankle): questionable

TE Stone Smartt (ankle): questionable

Philadelphia Eagles

LB Ben VanSumeren (concussion): questionable

Dallas Cowboys

QB Dak Prescott (hamstring): out

CB DaRon Bland (foot): out

S Juanyeh Thomas (concussion): out

CB Trevon Diggs (calf, illness): questionable

T Tyler Guyton (neck, shoulder): questionable

LB Eric Kendricks (shoulder): questionable

DE Micah Parsons (ankle): questionable

LB Nick Vigil (foot): questionable

New York Jets

RG Jake Hanson (hamstring): out

LB ﻿C.J. Mosley﻿ (neck): out

CB Michael Carter II (back): questionable

OL Morgan Moses (knee): questionable

DL Solomon Thomas (knee): questionable

G Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle/non-injury/personal): questionable

LB Chazz Surratt (heel): questionable

TE Tyler Conklin (ankle): questionable

Arizona Cardinals

DT Darius Robinson (calf): out

S Jalen Thompson (ankle): questionable

T Jonah Williams (knee): questionable

Detroit Lions

T Taylor Decker (shoulder): out

DT Brodric Martin (knee): out

LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin (neck): out

S Ifeatu Melifonwu (ankle): out

CB Emmanuel Moseley (pectoral): out

LB Malcolm Rodriguez (ankle): out

DE Za'Darius Smith (personal): questionable

Houston Texans

DE Will Anderson Jr. (ankle): out

RB Dameon Pierce (groin): out

DT Foley Fatukasi (groin, shoulder): questionable

LB Jake Hansen (ankle): questionable

DE Jerry Hughes (hip): questionable

CB Jeff Okudah (quad): questionable

WR Tank Dell (back): questionable

WR Nico Collins (hamstring): questionable

Miami Dolphins

OL Austin Jackson (knee): out

S Jevon Holland (hand/knee): questionable

FB Alec Ingold (calf): questionable

S Patrick McMorris (calf): questionable

WR River Cracraft (shoulder): questionable

WR Tyreek Hill (wrist): questionable

Los Angeles Rams

OT Rob Havenstein (ankle): out

DT Neville Gallimore (shoulder): out

S Kam Curl (knee): questionable

G Kevin Dotson (ankle/knee): questionable

LB Christian Rozeboom (neck): questionable

New York Giants

WR Darius Slayton

S Jason Pinnock

WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton

LB Darius Muasau

DL Jordon Riley

OL Jake Kubas

QB Tommy DeVito

Carolina Panthers

S Jammie Robinson

RB Jonathon Brooks

CB Shemar Bartholomew

OLB Charles Harris

LT Ikem Ekwonu

TE Tommy Tremble

DT Jaden Crumedy