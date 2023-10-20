NFL injury tracker Week 7: Fields 'doubtful' for Bears, Garoppolo out for Raiders

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields carries the ball during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP)

Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season kicked off with the Jacksonville Jaguars topping the New Orleans Saints 31-24 on "Thursday Night Football."

Trevor Lawrence did play after being questionable all week with a knee injury. He delivered by going 20-for-29 with 204 passing yards and one touchdown night as the Jaguars improved to 5-2 in the AFC South.

One quarterback who will reportedly not play Sunday is Jimmy Garoppolo of the Las Vegas Raiders. Jimmy G suffered a back injury during their Week 6 win over the New England Patriots, meaning Aidan O'Connell or Brian Hoyer will be under center when they face the Chicago Bears.

Speaking of the Bears, they may not have Justin Fields at quarterback after he dislocated his thumb against the Minnesota Vikings. There is a chance he could play, but one thing is for sure, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, surgery will not be needed.

"The key to when he can get back on the field is when he is able to grip the football, moderately important for a quarterback," Rapoport reported.

The rest of the late game NFL Week 7 injury list is below.

Lions

RB Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring): limited

TE Sam LaPorta (calf): limited

RB Craig Reynolds (hamstring/toe): limited

RB David Montgomery (rib): did not practice

DB Brian Branch (ankle): limited

Ravens

S Marcus Williams (hamstring): did not practice

CB Ronald Darby (illness): did not practice

Raiders

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (back): did not practice

DE Maxx Crosby (knee/thumb): limited

CB Nate Hobbs (ankle): did not practice

CB Tyler Hall (ankle): limited

Bears

QB Justin Fields (thumb): did not practice

OL Nate Davis (ankle): did not practice

RB Roschon Johnson (concussion): did not practice

DB Terrell Smith (illness): did not practice

OL Nate Davis (ankle): did not practice

DB Eddie Jackson (foot): did not practice

Browns

QB DeShaun Watson (shoulder): limited

G Joe Bitonio (knee): did not practice

RB Kareem Hunt (thigh): limited

Greg Newsome II (hamstring): limited

LB Anthony Walker Jr. (concussion): limited

Colts

WR Alec Pierce (shoulder): limited

QB Anthony Richardson (shoulder): out

TE Kylen Granson (concussion): did not practice

Bills

RB Damien Harris (neck): did not practice

CB Kaiir Elam (ankle): limited

DB Cam Lewis (shoulder): limited

DT Ed Oliver (toe): did not practice

Patriots

S Kyle Dugger (foot): limited

DL Trey Flowers (foot): limited

DB Jack Jones (hamstring): limited

DB Jabrill Peppers (knee): limited

OT Trent Brown (chest): limited

WR Demario Douglas (concussion): limited

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion): limited

TE Hunter Henry (ankle): did not practice

OL Riley Reiff (knee): did not practice

LB Josh Uche (knee/foot): did not practice

DL Keion White (concussion): did not practice

Commanders

DT Jonathan Allen (knee): limited

CB Kendall Fuller (knee): did not practice

Giants

QB Daniel Jones (neck): limited

RB Saquon Barkley (ankle): limited

DB Adoree' Jackson (neck): limited

K Graham Gano (knee): limited

OL Evan Neal (ankle): limited

OL Shane Lemieux (rib): out

OL Matt Peart (shoulder): did not practice

OL John Michael Schmitz (shoulder): did not practice

OL Andrew Thomas (hamstring): did not practice

Falcons

No injuries reported

Buccaneers

DT Vita Vea (foot): did not practice

Steelers

LB Nick Herbig (quad): limited

TE Pat Freiermuth (hamstring): limited

LB T.J. Watt (heel): did not practice

Rams

RB Kyren Williams (ankle): did not practice

OT Joe Noteboom (groin): limited

LB Ernest Jones (knee): limited

DT Larrell Murchison (knee): did not practice

WR Ben Skowreonek (Achilles): limited

Cardinals

QB Kyler Murray (knee): limited

S Jalen Thompson (hamstring): did not practice

S Budda Baker (hamstring): limited

WR Zach Pascal (neck): did not practice

CB Antonion Hamilton (groin): did not practice

OL Elijah Wilkinson (neck): did not practic

Seahawks

WR DK Metcalf (ribs/hips): did not practice

WR Tyler Lockett (hamstring): limited

LT Charles Cross (ankle): limited

C Evan Brown (hip): did not practice

RB Zach Charbonnet (hamstring): did not practice

Packers

RB Aaron Jones (hamstring): limited

LB Quay Walker (knee): limited

S Darnell Savage (calf): limited

CB Eric Stokes (foot): limited

CB Jaire Alexander (back): limited

LB De'Vondre Campbell (ankle): did not practice

Broncos

TE Greg Dulcich (hamstring): did not practice

S Justin Simmons (hip): limited

Chargers

LB Joey Bosa (toe): limited

DT Sebastian Joseph-Day (knee): limited)

LB Amen Ogbongbemiga (hamstring): did not practice

S Derwin James (ankle): limited

Chiefs

WR Justin Watson (elbow): did not practice

Dolphins

CB Xavien Howard (groin): limited

FB Alec Ingold (foot): limited

OL Connor Williams (groin): did not practice

CB Jalen Ramsay (knee): limited

Eagles

OT Lane Johnson (ankle): limited

WR DeVonta Smith (hamstring): limited

DT Jalen Carter (ankle): limited

TE Dallas Goedert (groin): limited

S Reed Blankenship (ribs): did not practice

CB Bradley Roby (shoulder): did not practice

49ers

RB Christian McCaffrey (oblique): did not practice

LB Dre Greenlawn (hamstring): did not practice

WR Deebo Samuel (shoulder): did not practice

LT Trent Williams (ankle): did not practice

Vikings

G Ezra Cleveland (foot): did not practice

CB Akayleb Evans (oblique): limited

Pat Jones II (shoulder): limited