NFL injury tracker Week 1: 49ers confident Christian McCaffrey will play, Ja'Marr Chase calls himself a 'game-time decision'

The 2024 NFL season is under way and as teams finished up with preseason their injury picture for Week 1 became a little clearer.

Some teams knows they will be without certain players for the first game of their season. Others are taking it day-by-day as knocks have popped up during practice this week.

The San Francisco 49ers and Pittsburgh Steelers are two teams monitoring the health of key players ahead of Sunday.

49ers running back Christian McCaffrey was listed as limited for practice Thursday with a calf/Achilles injury that sidelined him through training camp and the preseason. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said the designation wasn't new for McCaffrey and he wasn't concerned about his status for Monday night's game against the New York Jets.

The Steelers named Russell Wilson their starting quarterback over Justin Fields but now have to worry that a calf injury may affect his availability for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Head coach Mike Tomlin said on Thursday the tightness was in the same right calf that Wilson strained at the start of training camp.

Tomlin added he is confident that should Wilson be ruled out Fields can fill in just fine.

Ja'Marr Chase isn't injured, but his contract situation remains unresolved. The Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver said a deal "is in reach" and he's willing to play if an extension can't be worked out. While head coach Zac Taylor would only say "we'll see" regarding Chase playing, the three-time Pro Bowler said he's a game-time decision and if he did suit up he would be limited.

A few players we know will definitely be out for Week 1 include Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland (stress fracture in foot), Carolina Panthers rookie running back Jonathon Brooks (ACL recovery), Miami Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb (ACL recovery), Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (knee/leg), 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw (Achilles), and Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano (biceps), among others.

Here's the rest of the Week 1 injury report:

GREEN BAY PACKERS

DL Arron Mosby (personal): out

TE Tucker Kraft (back): questionable

RB MarShawn Lloyd (hamstring): questionable

RB Emanuel Wilson (hip): questionable

PHILADLEPHIA EAGLES

LB Devin White (ankle): out

CB Isaiah Rodgers (hand): out

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

ATLANTA FALCONS

ARIZONA CARDINALS

DE Darius Robinson (calf): out

WR Zay Jones (suspension): out

WR Xavier Weaver (oblique): out

BUFFALO BILLS

LB Matt Milano (biceps): out

TENNESSEE TITANS

S Jamal Adams (hip): out

WR DeAndre Hopkins (knee): questionable

CHICAGO BEARS

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

CINCINNATI BENGALS

WR Ja'Marr Chase (contract): questionable

DT Kris Jenkins (thumb): out

HOUSTON TEXANS

DL Denico Autry (suspension): out

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

WR Josh Downs (ankle): out

K Matt Gay (hernia): out

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

MIAMI DOLPHINS

OLB Bradley Chubb (ACL): out

CAROLINA PANTHERS

RB Jonathon Brooks (ACL): out

TE Tommy Tremble (back/hamstring): out

TE Ian Thomas (calf): out

T Yosh Nijman (tibia): questionable

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

TE T.J. Hockenson (ACL): out

QB J.J. McCarthy (meniscus): out

NEW YORK GIANTS

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

DENVER BRONCOS

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

DALLAS COWBOYS

CB DeRon Bland (foot): out

CLEVELAND BROWNS

RB Nick Chub (knee/leg): out

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

LOS ANGELES RAMS

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (suspension): out

OT Alaric Jackson (suspension): out

DETROIT LIONS

NEW YORK JETS

DE Haason Reddick (contract): questionable

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

LB Dre Greenlaw (Achilles): out