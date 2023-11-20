NFL suspends Broncos S Kareem Jackson 4 games after hit on Vikings QB Joshua Dobbs

Minnesota Vikings v Denver Broncos DENVER, COLORADO - NOVEMBER 19: Quarterback Joshua Dobbs #15 of the Minnesota Vikings fumbles the football after being hit by safety Kareem Jackson #22 of the Denver Broncos during the first quarter of the NFL game at Empower Field At Mile High on November 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

The NFL is suspending Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson four games after his hit on Minnesota Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs Sunday night.

The league announced the suspension Monday afternoon.

The suspension is the second of the season for Jackson for repeated illegal hits to the head of opponents. Per the report, the suspension is for repeated violations of the player safety rules.

Jackson lowered his helmet and hit Dobbs in his facemask on the first possession of Denver's 21-20 win. The hit dislodged the ball and resulted in a forced turnover for the Broncos, who converted the fumble into a field goal.

Officials did not flag Jackson for the illegal hit.

The NFL announced the suspension alongside a letter to Jackson from vice president of football operations Jon Runyan.

"With 13:38 remaining in the first quarter, you were involved in a play that the league considers a serious violation of the playing rules," Runyan wrote. "The video of the play shows that you lowered your head and made forcible contact to Vikings quarterback Josh Dobbs. You had an unobstructed path to your opponent and the illegal contact could have been avoided.

"Illegal acts that are flagrant and jeopardize the safety of players will not be tolerated. The league will continue to​ stress enforcement of the rules that prohibit using your helmet to make forcible contact with your ​opponent. On the play in question, you lowered your head and delivered a forceful blow to the shoulder and head/neck area of an opponent when you had time and space to avoid such contact. You could have made contact with your opponent within the rules, yet you chose not to."

On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-9595
    K95.5 Contests & Events
    Download The Free K95.5 App

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!