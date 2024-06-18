NFL teams in the worst shape for 2024 | The Exempt List

Subscribe to Zero Blitz

On today's episode, Charles McDonald is joined by Frank Schwab to predict how the worst six teams in the NFL will fare in 2024.

They start the show by reacting to the latest news on two major wide receiver contract extensions. They speculate if the Cincinnati Bengals will bring back Tee Higgins after this season, and address Brandon Aiyuk's TikTok video saying the San Francisco 49ers don't want him back.

After, they discuss the loaded slate for this year's Hard Knocks coverage. They debate if the new format of covering multiple teams will be more entertaining than years past.

Following the break, McDonald and Schwab evaluate six bad teams in the NFL and if they can exceed expectations. They cover the Carolina Panthers, Washington Commanders, New York Giants, Denver Broncos, New England Patriots and New Orleans Saints. They discuss major headlines heading in 2024 for each team like if the Commanders could sneak into the playoffs, if Bryce Young can recover from a bad first year, and if the Saints are stuck in purgatory.

(2:16) Tee Higgins signs the franchise tag

(8:01) Brandon Aiyuk's trade situation

(17:40) Hard Knocks

(22:49) Food eating challenges

(28:15) Carolina Panthers

(36:34) Washington Commanders

(41:00) New York Giants

(46:24) Denver Broncos & New England Patriots

(51:34) New Orleans Saints

Zero Blitz would be nothing without the impact of our beloved Terez Paylor, who was a pillar of Yahoo Sports' NFL editorial and podcast coverage. We will continue to produce this NFL podcast in his honor, and hope that you can support Terez Paylor's legacy in one of three ways:

• Buy an "All-Juice Team" hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under "Tribute," please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under "Designation," click on "Other" and write in "Terez A. Paylor Scholarship."

