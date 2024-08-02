NFL training camp notepad: Cardinals' rookie class will be big thing to watch

Yahoo Sports Senior NFL Reporter Charles Robinson is out on the road covering training camps. Today's stop: the San Francisco 49ers.

About the QB

The aim with Kyler Murray is mastering a structured offense with success that is consistent and replicable. There was some out-of-structure success (and a lot of struggles) under the previous regime. Murray will still have the ability to play out of structure, but the staff wants to shift that to a more of a “when necessary” mindset.

Rookie to watch

This rookie class is going to contribute heavily. We may look back a few years from now and see a whopping 5-6 starters. The staff buzz beyond the obvious names: tight end Tip Reiman. He’s a better receiver than what was showcased at Illinois. And he’s already an adept in-line blocker.

Keeping my eye on

Speaking of that rookie class, head coach Jonathan Gannon and the defensive staff have big plans for second-round defensive lineman Darius Robinson, who is going to end up playing in basically every alignment from the 3-technique all the way out to edge. Of all the players I’m most excited to see Gannon scheme up, he is the one.

Fantasy thought

With the other additions on offense, this is the season we see things really open up for tight end Trey McBride. Especially in the red zone, where teams are going to be glued to Marvin Harrison Jr. If 2023 was McBride’s big step forward, I think 2024 is where he breaks into the tight end elites — so long as Kyler Murray stays healthy all season long.

What I saw that was interesting

Everything Marvin Harrison Jr. does in practice seems so settled. The best way to describe it: Offensive coordinator Drew Petzing said Harrison “doesn’t need to be told anything” and practices and prepares “like a 5-to 10-year veteran”. That’s the kind of thing you used to hear about Peyton Manning when he was a rookie. It’s a big deal.

Wild card

Might as well go heavy on the rookie class in the notebook. Third-round offensive lineman Isaiah Adams could be the starter at left guard. If he wins that job (and he has a shot), this is going to be a young line with lots of room to grow.