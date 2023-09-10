NFL Week 1 Sunday Night Football live tracker: Cowboys and Giants duel in early grudge match

Carolina Panthers v New York Giants EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 18: Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants looks on from the bench during the second half of a preseason football game against the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium on August 18, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Giants defeated the Giants 21-19. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images) (Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

A number of NFL games are already in the rear-view mirror Sunday, but the best is yet to come.

"Sunday Night Football" features the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants in a grudge match between two playoff teams from last season.

The Cowboys had New York's number last season. Dallas won both games last year, beating the Giants 23-16 in Week 3 and 28-20 in Week 12. Despite both losses, the Giants still managed to make the playoffs, where they pulled off an upset over the Minnesota Vikings in the wild-card round. Dallas also won its wild-card game. Both teams fell in the divisional round.

The Cowboys and Giants are looking for better in 2023. After a brief contract dispute, Saquon Barkley is back with the Giants are ready to run all over opponents. Dallas' excellent defense will have something to say about that.

Which team will come out on top in a game that could impact the NFC playoff picture? Follow along as Yahoo Sports gives you the latest scores, injuries and notable performances as the Cowboys open their season against the Giants.