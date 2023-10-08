NFL Week 5 London game live tracker: Jaguars face tougher task as Bills travel to England

Miami Dolphins v Buffalo Bills ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 1: Stefon Diggs #14 of the Buffalo Bills after a game against the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium on October 1, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images) (Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports

For at least one week, the Jacksonville Jaguars are the toast of London. Following an impressive win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 4, the Jaguars celebrated overseas, and remained in England ahead of their next game.

Things might not be so easy this time around, however, as the powerhouse Buffalo Bills are next up. After looking rocky on opening night, the Bills and quarterback Josh Allen have performed like everyone expected. Buffalo is riding a three-game winning streak entering Week 5, and are coming off a dominant 34-point win over the Washington Commanders in Week 4.

Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest news, scores and injuries as the Bills take on the Jaguars in London.

