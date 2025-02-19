Nine Inch Nails Peel It Back World Tour 2025: Dates, how to get tickets and more

Nine Inch Nails, the band fronted by Oscar-winning musician and composer Trent Reznor, will head out for a summer tour running from June through September. The tour will include several dates in Europe, including several festivals, before the band arrives stateside. The "Peel It Back" tour marks the first time in over three years that the band has hit the road, and demand for tickets has been so high that additional dates have already been added in Los Angeles, New York and Chicago. Here's everything you need to know about where Nine Inch Nails' "Peel It Back" tour is traveling in 2025 and how to get tickets.

When is Nine Inch Nails' "Peel It Back" Tour?

Nine Inch Nails will begin the "Peel It Back" tour on June 15 in Dublin, Ireland. The band will tour the UK, and Europe for a month before heading to the U.S. when they will kick off the North American leg of their tour in Oakland, CA on Aug. 6. The tour wraps in Los Angeles on Sept. 19.

When do tickets for Nine Inch Nails' "Peel It Back" Tour go on sale?

Tickets for Nine Inch Nails' "Peel It Back" Tour are currently on sale at Ticketmaster.

Nine Inch Nails' "Peel It Back Tour" tickets cost:

Ticket prices for Nine Inch Nails' "Peel It Back" tour vary depending on the venue. Starting costs range between $44 and $120 and prices go up from there and are available on Ticketmaster. Tickets are also available on reliable third-party resale sites like StubHub starting at $54.

What are the tour dates for Nine Inch Nails in 2025?

Nine Inch Nails 2025 Tour Dates:

June 15: Dublin @ 3Arena

June 17: Manchester, England @ Co-op Live

June 18: London @ The O2

June 20: Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena

June 21: Dessel, Belgium @ Graspop Metal Meeting

June 24: Milan @ Parco della Musica Novegro

June 26: Zurich @ Hallenstadion

June 27: Vienna @ Wiener Stadthalle

June 29: Amsterdam @ Ziggo Dome

July 1: Berlin @ Uber Arena

July 3: Gdynia, Poland @ Open'er

July 7: Paris @ Accor Arena

July 10: Madrid @ Mad Cool

July 12: Oeiras, Portugal @ NOS Alive

Aug 6: Oakland, California @ Oakland Arena

Aug 8: Portland, Oregon @ Moda Center

Aug 10: Vancouver, Canada @ Rogers Arena

Aug. 12: Seattle @ Climate Pledge Arena

Aug. 14: West Valley City, Utah @ Maverik Center

Aug. 15: Denver @ Ball Arena

Aug. 17: Saint Paul, Minnesota @ Xcel Energy Center

Aug. 19: Chicago @ United Center

Aug. 20: Chicago @ United Center

Aug. 22: Detroit @ Little Caesars Arena

Aug. 23: Toronto @ Scotiabank Arena

Aug. 26: Baltimore, Maryland @ CFG Bank Arena

Aug. 27: Philadelphia @ Wells Fargo Center

Aug. 29: Boston @ TD Garden

Aug. 31: Cleveland @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Sept. 2: Brooklyn @ Barclays Center

Sept. 3: Brooklyn @ Barclays Center

Sept. 5: Raleigh, North Carolina @Lenovo Center

Sept. 6: Nashville @ Bridgestone Arena

Sept 9: Duluth, Georgia @ Gas South Arena

Sept. 10: Tampa, Florida @ Amalie Arena

Sept. 12: Houston @ Toyota Center

Sept. 13: Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena

Sept 16: Phoenix @ Footprint Center

Sept. 18: Inglewood, California @ Kia Forum

Sept. 19: Inglewood, California @ Kia Forum