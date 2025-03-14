NL West preview: Can the Dodgers win a record number of games this year? | Baseball Bar-B-Cast

The division preview pods roll on as Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman preview the NL West. Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman breakdown the 2025 season outlook for the Colorado Rockies, San Fransisco Giants, San Diego Padres, Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Dodgers.

The duo looks at the projected starting lineups and rotations for each team, asks one big question for each team and tries to predict if each of the five teams will go over or under their total win projection for 2025.

(3:00) - Colorado Rockies: Projected lineup and rotation, key players, one big question and predicting season record

(15:00) - San Francisco Giants: Projected lineup and rotation, key players, one big question and predicting season record

(31:00) - San Diego Padres: Projected lineup and rotation, key players, one big question and predicting season record

(42:20) - Arizona Diamondbacks: Projected lineup and rotation, key players, one big question and predicting season record

(55:20) - Los Angeles Dodgers: Projected lineup and rotation, key players, one big question and predicting season record

