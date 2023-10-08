NLDS Game 1: Clayton Kershaw exits after getting 1 out in worst start of his 16-year career

Division Series - Arizona Diamondbacks v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game One LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 07: Clayton Kershaw #22 of the Los Angeles Dodgers sits in the dugout after being relieved in the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks during Game One of the Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 07, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) (Harry How/Getty Images)

Clayton Kershaw has had some bad postseason outings in his storied 16-year Dodgers career. The worst arrived on Saturday.

Facing the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 1 of the NLDS, Kershaw took the mound and didn't get an out until his sixth batter, and was pulled after allowing one more RBI double to his eighth. The Dodgers called in rookie Emmett Sheehan to end the inning, but the damage was already done.

Kershaw exited with a line of 0.1 innings pitched, six hits allowed (four for extra bases), one walk and no strikeouts in 35 pitches. Dodger Stadium was audibly booing as he walked off.

He spent the rest of the inning sitting dejected in the Dodgers' dugout.

Let's just go through all the jarring stats that came out of that inning:

Kershaw allowed seven balls in play and the softest hit was 96.7 mph, as measured by Statcast

It was the shortest start of Kershaw's career, regular season or postseason

Kershaw had previously never allowed six runs in a first inning

Only six other pitchers in MLB postseason history had allowed more than six runs in a start of an inning or less

No pitcher in MLB postseason history, starter or reliever, had allowed five hits and five runs before recording an out before Kershaw

The D-Backs tied the 1999 Atlanta Braves for the most plate appearances before an out in postseason history

You get the point. Arizona hit Kershaw harder than he had ever been in his career, and about as hard as anyone has been hit in the postseason.

Truly deserved or not, it can't be denied Kershaw has a reputation for underperforming in the playoffs. He has faltered in big spots, yes, but he has also been repeatedly put in difficult positions by the Dodgers over the last decade, be it starts on short rest, between-starts relief appearances or needing to go deeper into games due to a weakened bullpen.

This felt like something different.

Kershaw has spent this season, and the last few, getting by with diminished velocity without it really affecting his basic numbers. He held a 2.46 ERA this season in 131 2/3 innings, striking out 137 with a 1.063 WHIP. He didn't fool the D-Backs though, with his fastball averaging 90.2 mph.

It feels unimaginable that Kershaw's Hall of Fame-bound career could end with the most brutal of ass-kickings, but it feels distinctly possible right now. Kershaw, a pending free agent, will be 36 years old by the beginning of next season, and he was facing retirement speculation even before Saturday. Maybe he sticks around just to make sure this isn't the way he goes out, but who knows?

Saturday was supposed to be the playoff opener for another 100-win Dodgers division champion. It took about 15 minutes to turn into a burial.