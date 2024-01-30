No. 9 LSU loses second straight in upset to unranked Mississippi State

LSU forward Angel Reese (10) reacts after being called for a foul in the second half an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina in Baton Rouge, La., Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024. South Carolina won 76-70. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) (Gerald Herbert/AP)

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

Unranked Mississippi State toppled No. 9 LSU on Monday, delivering a second straight loss to the reigning national champions in a 77-73 upset.

It's the first time LSU has lost consecutive games since the 2021-22 season. LSU previously lost to No. 1 South Carolina on Thursday. LSU dropped to 18-4 (5-3, SEC) with the loss while Mississippi State improved to 17-5 (4-3).

The game was tight as LSU took a 40-35 edge into halftime in Starkville. Mississippi State tied the game at 46-46 after halftime with an 11-6 run then took the lead for good at 55-53 on a Darrione Rogers jumper. The Bulldogs extended their lead to as much as 9 points with 6:52 remaining before the Tigers cut their deficit to 70-67 on an Angel Reese layup with 2:42 left.

That was as close as they would get as the Bulldogs fought off an LSU rally down the stretch. Mikaylah Williams cut the deficit to 76-73 with a 3-pointer with 17 seconds remaining. But her 3-point effort to cut the deficit to 1 in the final 10 seconds missed the mark, and Mississippi State held on for the win.

The Bulldogs were hot from the field (52.6%) and shot 52.9% (9 of 17) from 3-point distance to secure the upset. Senior guard JerKaila Jordan led the effort with 24 points, four rebounds and five steals. She shot 9 of 17 from the field while hitting all three of her 3-point attempts. Rogers added 19 points off the bench while hitting 4 of 8 3-point attempts.

Four LSU starters scored in double figures led by Reese, who tallied a double-double with 20 points and 18 rebounds. But it wasn't enough to overcome the Tigers' defensive shortcomings alongside a 3 of 17 effort (21.4%) from 3-point distance. All-ACC transfer Hailey Van Lith struggled from the field while shooting 1 of 6 on a four-point, two-assist night. She missed all four of her 3-point attempts.

