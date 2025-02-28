'No Amazon, no Walmart, no fast food': What's behind the 'Feb. 28 economic blackout'

A grassroots organization is calling on Americans to participate Friday in what it’s calling the "Feb. 28 economic blackout" by refraining from buying goods from major retailers for 24 hours.

The nationwide protest comes amid rising prices on everything from gas to groceries — including, notably, eggs — and is similar to social media-fueled economic efforts that have cropped up online in recent months, including the "No Buy 2025" challenge against overconsumption.

Who’s behind the Feb. 28 blackout?

The Feb. 28 boycott is an initiative by the People's Union USA, a self-described "grassroots movement dedicated to economic resistance, government accountability and corporate reform."

The group, founded by John Schwarz, says it is not affiliated with any political party. According to the organization's website, its goal is "to unite Americans against the corruption and greed that has kept us struggling for decades."

The daylong boycott has been promoted online by several celebrities, including John Leguizamo, Stephen King and Bette Midler.

What’s the goal of the boycott?

"For our entire lives, they have told us we have no choice, that this is just how things are, that we have to accept these insane prices, the corporate greed, the billionaire tax breaks, all while we struggle just to get by," Schwarz said in a recent Instagram video. "For one day, we are going to finally turn the tables."'

According to Schwarz, the idea is to halt all purchases from big corporations, both in store and online, from 12 a.m. through 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28.

“No Amazon, no Walmart, no fast food, no gas,” he said. “Not a single unnecessary dollar spent.”

What about medicine or emergency supplies?

On its website, the group is urging consumers to not spend money on “non-essential” items.

For essential purchases like food, medicine, or emergency supplies, Schwarz is encouraging participants to buy them from a local small business rather than a big-box retailer.

"Do not go out and shop at any big, major store,” Schwarz said in the video. “If you have to, go to the local pizza place, the small local boutique."

Blackout targets all major retailers

Some supporters of the blackout have suggested boycotting specific corporations that have ended their diversity, equity and inclusion programs following President Trump's executive order targeting DEI initiatives. But while the People's Union calls the abandonment of DEI programs "regressive and unacceptable," the Feb. 28 boycott is aimed at all major retailers, regardless of their stance on DEI.

"If we disrupt the economy for just ONE day, it sends a powerful message," the organization said on its website.

In a follow-up video posted on the eve of the planned blackout, Schwarz told his Instagram followers not to be discouraged if they see people shopping on Friday.

"Remember: There are 340 million people in America, and not all of them will stand with us," he said. "But millions will."

What happens after Feb. 28?

Schwarz told USA Today earlier this month that he hopes to boycott other businesses "that are really the biggest offenders within the system."

The People's Union is already planning weeklong blackouts aimed at specific retailers, including Amazon, Target and Walmart.

The first, targeting Amazon, is scheduled to begin March 7.