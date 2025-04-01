No, Warren Buffett didn't buy Tesla and all the other April Fools' Day jokes we've caught today

It’s April Fools’ Day, and while many people love to pull a prank on their loved ones, in recent years, the celebration has escalated to involve brands joining in on the hoaxes — and even some news outlets.

To keep you in the loop on what’s real and what isn’t, Yahoo News broke down some of the new, viral pranks that publications, government social accounts and celebrities have put out there.

Warren Buffett did not acquire Tesla for $1 trillion in cash

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway did not buy Elon Musk's Tesla for $1 trillion in cash, as GoBankingRates reported in a self-described "satirical" article published for April Fools' Day.

The outlet joked that Buffett told investors, “While I’ve publicly maintained that I don’t understand tech companies, I’ve secretly been driving a Cybertruck around my Nebraska neighborhood at night.”

In reality, while Musk has publicly recommended that Buffett invest in Tesla, Buffett doesn't seem interested in the company. At the 2023 Berkshire Hathway annual meeting, Buffett called Musk a "brilliant, brilliant guy" but added, "We don't want to compete with Elon in a lot of things."

The late Charlie Munger, Buffett’s former right-hand man and the vice chairman of Berkshire Hathway, added at the time, “We don’t want that much failure.”

Tiger Woods is not playing in the Masters next week

Fifteen-time major golf champion Tiger Woods shared in a post on X this morning, "A few weeks after rupturing my left Achilles, the sleeping in a hyperbaric chamber plus the explosive lifts my doctors and trainers have me ready to play the Masters next week! Can't wait! See y'all on the course."

Woods cannot physically play professional golf again until 2026 at the earliest. Golfweek clarified that the only event Woods has planned for next week is the Champions Dinner at Augusta National.

Later, Woods wrote, “P.S. April Fools my Achilles is still a mess.”

P.S. April Fools my Achilles is still a mess :) https://t.co/H1Y1AOgn2v — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) April 1, 2025

DOGE is not sending $1 million stimulus checks to Republicans

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is not distributing $1 million stimulus checks to every Republican in the U.S., as GoBankingRates joked in another April Fools' article.

DOGE is not sending stimulus checks to anyone, regardless of their political affiliation. However, both Musk and President Trump have claimed that DOGE has saved a lot of government spending since the group was established in January. DOGE's website currently claims to have saved $140 billion, but a Yahoo News analysis found that only $35 billion in savings have been itemized on the site.

In February, Trump suggested that the administration was considering giving 20% of DOGE's savings to Americans as stimulus checks. The proposal originally came from businessman James Fishback, who posted a four-page suggestion about a $5,000 "DOGE dividend." Musk replied, "Will check with the President."

It's unclear whether Americans will receive a stimulus check or dividend from DOGE's "savings" any time soon. According to the Associated Press, budget experts say such checks are highly unlikely.

New Jersey is probably joking about ‘Mount Jonas’

New Jersey’s official Instagram account shared a post this morning claiming that state officials had finalized plans to begin building Mount Jonas — a replica of Mount Rushmore but with the faces of the three Jonas brothers, Kevin, Joe and Nick, who grew up in the state.

"I approve this message," Kevin Jones joked.

Elon Musk is not giving free Teslas to members of Congress

No, Musk is not donating $43,000 Tesla cars to all 535 members of Congress today, as GoBankingRates jokingly reported in another article.

In reality, there is a growing number of public figures who are ditching their Teslas over Musk's recent actions and involvement in the government, including Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly.

Trump, on the other hand, has promoted Tesla and, during a photo op outside the White House on March 11, announced he would be buying a Tesla himself to support Musk.

New York City is not instituting 1 mph walking speed limits

The official New York City government Instagram account posted a fake announcement that it would be implementing a 1 mph walking speed limit across the entire city.

“It’ll decrease pedestrian-on-tourist collisions and improve New Yorkers’ mental wellbeing,” the city joked.

Yahoo launches a Touch Grass Keyboard — and it’s a real gag gift

Yahoo is advertising an "over-innovated" product to poke fun at the ever-growing tech world. The Touch Grass Keyboard is advertised as a keyboard covered in real grass, a reference to the internet joke about how chronically online people need to go outside and "touch grass."

While a gag gift, it will legitimately be available on Yahoo’s TikTok Shop today!