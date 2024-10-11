Officials seemingly miss an obvious replay review call on apparent Seahawks fumble

San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 10: Head coach Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers reacts during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 10, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

By Frank Schwab, Yahoo Sports

San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan made a good challenge. It's not his fault the replay officials missed the call.

In the fourth quarter of Thursday night's game, it appeared a punt hit the Seattle Seahawks' punt returner Dee Williams, then the 49ers had a clear recovery. On the field it was called Seahawks ball, so Shanahan threw the red flag.

On the replay, it's pretty clear the ball hit Williams' finger. Officials said the call on the field stood and it was still Seahawks' ball.

On the Amazon Prime Video broadcast, rules analyst Terry McAulay said two replay angles showed it hit Williams and it should be 49ers ball. Announcers Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit agreed.

"Seattle catches a break," Herbstreit said.

Instead of the 49ers having the ball deep in Seahawks territory after a turnover, the Seahawks retained possession. The 49ers forced a punt after that but should have been in field-goal range with the turnover.

Not much is going to anger a coach more than challenging a call, being right and still not getting the result he was looking for. Shanahan made the right call to challenge the ruling on the field Thursday night. Officials ultimately got it wrong.

