Olympic soccer recap, breaking down Canada's drone-spying scandal with USMNT & AFC Bournemouth's Tyler Adams

Subscribe to The Cooligans

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

The United States men’s and women’s teams both had impressive performances in their second soccer matches of the 2024 Olympics in France. With the men defeating New Zealand and the women defeating Germany by the same score of 4-1, the vibes are riding high with one match left in the group stage for both squads.

Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros are here to discuss which players they’ve been most impressed with on the men’s side in their most recent victory and why the USWNT victory was much more of a bigger deal despite the lopsided score. They also talk about all the other action from Olympic soccer including the Dominican Republic’s loss to Spain and why there is still hope for them to advance to the next round.

Christian and Alexis then talk with USMNT captain Tyler Adams about playing for AFC Bournemouth with Michael B. Jordan as a part owner, his recovery from injury and the drone-spying scandal with Canada’s women’s national team. The guys are then joined by Manuel Veth from Transfermarkt to go a little bit deeper into the fines and discipline that was handed down to the Canadian women’s team and if the repercussions of this are bigger than people might realize.

(9:08) - USMNT defeats New Zealand

(17:11) - USWNT defeats Germany

(30:00) - Dominican Republic keeping hope alive

(36:49) - Tyler Adams on AFC Bournemouth, Michael B. Jordan & the Canada drone scandal

(48:59) - Manuel Veth joins the show

(1:01:54) - World Cup implications from Canada drone scandal

Exclusive content:

This is where we put everything we shouldn't say 😉

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts