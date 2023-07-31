Oregon coach Dan Lanning slams Colorado after move to Big 12: 'I don't remember them winning anything'

Oregon Spring Football Game EUGENE, OR - APRIL 29: Head Coach Dan Lanning of the Oregon Ducks looks on during the Oregon Ducks Spring Football Game at Autzen Stadium on April 29, 2023 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Ali Gradischer/Getty Images) (Ali Gradischer/Getty Images)

Colorado is headed back to the Big 12 conference next summer, and Oregon coach Dan Lanning sounds completely unbothered by the move.

Lanning took a very clear, yet accurate, shot at the Buffaloes on Monday.

"Not a big reaction," Lanning said when asked about Colorado's plans to return to the Big 12.

"I'm trying to remember what they won to affect this conference and I don't remember. Do you remember them winning anything? I don't remember them winning anything."

Though that’s harsh, he's not wrong.

Colorado has had just a single winning season since joining the Pac-12 in 2011. Outside of their 10-4 finish in 2016, the Buffaloes never won more than three conference games in a single season. They went 0-9 in conference play in 2014, and have four seasons in which they won just a single Pac-12 game. Deion Sanders is Colorado’s fifth head coach since it moved to the Pac-12, too.

Based on that, it’s easy to see why Lanning and Oregon wouldn’t care much about the Buffaloes’ plans.

Colorado officially voted to move back to the Big 12 in 2024 last week. The Buffaloes' decision to leave followed USC and UCLA opting to join the Big Ten next season. That's left the Pac-12 with just nine teams. The Pac-12 still has yet to announce plans for a new media rights agreement — that's reportedly coming later this week — something that Colorado athletic director Rick George said played a part in their decision to leave.

The Pac-12 is clearly not in a good place, and it feels like it could fall apart at any moment. Arizona is rumored to be considering a jump to the Big 12, too, which would only complicate things even further for Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff.

But for now, at least publicly, Lanning and Oregon are fine with Colorado leaving the conference. The way they see it from a football perspective, the move is irrelevant to them.