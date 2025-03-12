Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton hits wild 3-pointer over Giannis Antetokounmpo, completes 4-point play to beat Bucks

NBA: Houston Rockets at Indiana Pacers Mar 4, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) celebrates a made basket in the second half against the Houston Rockets at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images (Trevor Ruszkowski/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)
By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports

Tyrese Haliburton pulled off a ridiculous four-point play on Tuesday night to stun Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Haliburton, with just seconds on the clock at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, caught an inbounds pass while flying into the corner. As he was fading out of bounds, he rose up and drained the bucket while crashing into Antetokounmpo — which drew the foul and sent him to the free throw line with a chance to suddenly put the Pacers in the lead.

Haliburton then hit the free throw after a long review upheld the call and the bucket, which gave the Pacers the 115-114 win.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.

