Packers reportedly sign pass rusher Rashan Gary to four-year, $96 million extension

Green Bay Packers v Las Vegas Raiders LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 09: Rashan Gary #52 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates his fourth quarter sack on Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on October 09, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Packers 17-13. (Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images) (Candice Ward/Getty Images)

By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports

The Green Bay Packers locked down one of the best defensive players in the NFL on Monday. Pass rusher Rashan Gary reportedly signed a four-year, $96 million extension to stay with the team, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

The extension comes less than a year after Gary sustained a torn ACL. He managed to recover in time to play in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season, and has already recorded 4.5 sacks in seven games this season.

This story will be updated.

