Packers running back Aaron Jones unlikely to play in Thanksgiving game due to MCL sprain

Los Angeles Chargers v Green Bay Packers GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 19: Aaron Jones #33 of the Green Bay Packers is helped off the field after being injured in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Lambeau Field on November 19, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones appears to have avoided a season-ending injury in Week 11. Jones reportedly suffered a sprained MCL against the Los Angeles Chargers, and is considered week-to-week, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

With the Packers on a short turnaround in Week 12, Jones is unlikely to play in the team's Thanksgiving game against the Detroit Lions on Thursday.

Packers’ RB Aaron Jones has an MCL sprain, will be considered week to week, but is unlikely to play Thursday, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 21, 2023

Jones experienced the injury near the end of the second quarter in the Packers' 23-20 victory over the Chargers on Sunday. He held his knee before leaving the field. He was eventually examined by the team and left the sideline on a cart. Jones held his hand up for the fans as he was carted to the locker room.

After the win, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Jones' injury was not a long-term thing. That could put him in line to return to the team before the end of the 2023 NFL season.

Injuries have limited Jones' production this year. After a strong Week 1 performance, in which he scored two touchdowns, Jones missed time due to a hamstring injury. In seven games, Jones has 245 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. He's also added 19 catches for 169 yards and a receiving score.

With Jones sidelined, the Packers will likely rely on AJ Dillon to take on a bigger share of the rushing workload.