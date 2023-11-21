Padres reportedly hire ex-Cardinals skipper Mike Shildt as next manager

Arizona Diamondbacks v San Diego Padres SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 17: Mike Shildt #8 of the San Diego Padres looks on before the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at PETCO Park on August 17, 2023 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images) (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

The San Diego Padres believe they've found the right person to get the star-studded team back to the playoffs. Mike Shildt, who previously managed the St. Louis Cardinals, will reportedly be hired to be the Padres' next manager, according to Dennis Lin of The Athletic.

The Padres plan to announce Mike Shildt as their new manager today, sources tell The Athletic. — Dennis Lin (@dennistlin) November 21, 2023

Shildt spent four seasons as the Cardinals' manager. From 2018 to 2021, Shildt compiled a 252-199 record as the team's manager. He lead the Cardinals to three playoff appearances, and was surprisingly fired in 2021 after a disappointing loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the wild-card game.

The was hired by the Padres in a development role in 2022, but started the year as the team's third-base coach following Matt Williams' hip surgery.

