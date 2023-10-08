Panthers rookie Chandler Zavala hospitalized with neck injury after scary injury in Detroit

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) watches as guard Chandler Zavala is tended to after being injured in the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) (Carlos Osorio/AP)

Carolina Panthers left guard Chandler Zavala was hospitalized with a neck injury following a frightening scene in Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions.

The Panthers rookie fell face-first to the turf on what looked like a standard block on a run play in the second quarter. He remained down on the ground as players on the field called for medical attention after the play.

Players from the Panthers bench quickly joined their teammates on the field to surround Zavala. Lions players watched on with some taking a knee as a cart came out with a stretcher. Fans watched on in anxious silence.

Medical staff tended to Zavala on the field and eventually placed him on the stretcher, then loaded him onto the cart. The nature of his injury wasn't clear. As the cart drove him off the field, Zavala gave a thumbs up to a standing ovation from the Detroit crowd.

Promising sign as Chandler Zavala gives a thumbs up while being carted off the field 🙏 pic.twitter.com/1iOQcfv8qe — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 8, 2023

The Panthers announced soon after that Zavala was being transported to local hospital for evaluation with a neck injury. The severity of the injury and its impact on Zavala wasn't clear, but his thumbs up was an encouraging sign.