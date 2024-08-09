Paris Olympics: Why does shot putter Raven Saunders wear a mask while they compete?

Raven Saunders, of the United States, competes during the women's shot put qualification at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) (Bernat Armangue/AP)

SAINT-DENIS, France — Raven Saunders promised that the mask they’ll wear in Friday night’s women’s shot put final will be their most head-turning yet.

That’s a high bar to clear for the American shot putter with the distinctive style and inspirational message.

Saunders, who identifies as nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, displayed a full-face black mask, gold teeth and colorful visor sunglasses while competing in Thursday’s shot put prelims. Their half-green, half-purple buzz cut peeked out from above the mask and their long, pointy acrylic nails spelled out H-U-L-K in gold with USA-themed red, white and blue tips.

At U.S. Olympic Trials earlier this summer, Saunders threw the shot put wearing a pink Day of the Dead-style mask. Saunders’ masks have also featured superheroes like the Hulk or comic book villains like the Joker. Sometimes fun and playful, sometimes dark menacing, the masks make Saunders instantly identifiable.

Saunders started competing while wearing masks during the pandemic and they’ve become her trademark ever since. Saunders has explained that the masks make them feel strong and battle-ready while also serving as a deterrent for others who might approach and provide a distraction during a competition.

“And it’s a little bit of intimidation too, right?” Saunders said with a grin. “It always helps.”

Besides her trademark masks, Saunders might be best known for the gesture they made after winning a silver medal three years ago in Tokyo. Saunders, who is openly gay, formed an “X” with their wrists while on the podium, explaining later that it symbolized “the intersection of where all people who are oppressed meet.”

The bumpy path to a third-career Olympics made qualifying for Paris even more meaningful than reaching the previous two. Between winning Olympic silver and flying home from Tokyo, Saunders learned that their mom had died. In a post on X confirming the news, Saunders wrote, “My mama was a great woman and will forever live through me. My number one guardian angel. I will always and forever love you."

Saunders underwent hip surgery a few months later. Then they were hit with an 18-month suspension by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency for failing to show up for mandatory doping tests. As a result, Saunders missed last summer’s world championships in Budapest, but was back in time to get ready for Paris.

Those setbacks had Saunders, 28, doubting whether she could make it to Paris — or even whether she wanted to keep throwing at all.

"There were moments where I wanted to quit," she said. "There are moments where I did quit."

“Those dark moments, those dark days, I dragged myself out of bed, dragged myself to the weight room, tears in my eyes, begging when is this going to be over?”

Encouragement and support from friends and family kept Saunders from quitting during their suspension. It also gave Saunders purpose when total strangers told Saunders that they were an inspiration

“Now I have no other choice but to show people that you have to keep going, you have to keep fighting,” Saunders said.

When asked their goal for Friday’s final, Saunders doesn’t hesitate.

“Gold!” they said. “I don’t got these teeth for nothing. I’m trying to match!”