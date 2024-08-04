Paris Olympics: Julien Alfred competing on '2 hours' sleep after winning women's 100m

ATHLETICS-OLY-PARIS-2024 Saint Lucia's Julien Alfred reacts after competing in the women's 200m heat of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 4, 2024. (Photo by Jewel SAMAD / AFP) (Photo by JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images) (JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images)

PARIS — As she breezed past reporters Sunday, St. Lucia's Julien Alfred was asked how much rest she got between capturing Olympic gold Saturday night in the women's 100 meters and winning her 200 meters heat Sunday morning.

"Two hours," Alfred answered, wearily.

Alfred won St. Lucia's first Olympic medal of any color in the women's 100, running away from pre-race favorite Sha'Carri Richardson with startling ease to claim gold in a blazing 10.72 seconds. Afterward, she was still at Stade de France long past 11 p.m. fulfilling media obligations.

The lack of sleep didn't seem to matter when Alfred emerged from the Stade de France tunnel at 10:55 a.m. Sunday morning to a loud ovation from the crowd. She opened a big lead in her 200 heat and cruised to victory, easing up before she crossed the finish line in 22.41 seconds.

Alfred will have plenty of time for rest before competing in the semifinals of the women's 200 on Monday night. She is among the top challengers to American Gabby Thomas.

As of late Saturday night, Alfred said that it hadn't fully sunk in yet that she is an Olympic champion and the fastest woman in the world.

"It means a lot to me," Alfred said. "I definitely knew that St. Luciens would be watching and hoping that they could get their first Olympic medal. I’m sure they’re celebrating right now."