Patrick Mahomes on Travis Kelce returning to Chiefs: 'If it's the last ride, you would never know'

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - MAY 29: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks to the media during the press conference interviews after the Kansas City Chiefs OTAs at The University of Kansas Health System Training Complex on May 29, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Bruce Yeung/Getty Images)

After fending off retirement rumors, star tight end Travis Kelce is back for another season with the Kansas City Chiefs. Though some suspect that Kelce might be gearing up for his final year in the league, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes says that Kelce is just as motivated as ever.

Kelce, 35, is entering his 13th year in the league — all with the Chiefs. But Mahomes told reporters at organized team activities (OTAs) on Thursday that Kelce wasn't acting someone with retirement on the horizon.

"If it's the last ride, you would never know," Mahomes said during Thursday's <a data-i13n="cpos:2;pos:1" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=17HZgoXTDMo">press conference</a>. "The way he's talking about football, the way he's talking about working and trying to be even better this year than he was last year — he doesn't seem like a guy that it's his last ride, like he's tired of the job. <em>He's in there, he's working."</em>

Mahomes added that Kelce was feeling healthy heading into this season.

"I know his body feels good, I think it feels better than even last year, before going into last season. I think he's motivated to go out there and have an even better year than he had this last (year)," Mahomes said.

Kelce was weighing the possibility of retirement after last season, but ultimately decided to return to the Chiefs. A major factor in Kelce's return was the Chiefs' Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Soon after deciding to return, Kelce explained on his podcast "New Heights" that he wanted another year to make up for the loss — and felt that he could come back stronger.

"<em>I think the biggest thing is that I f***ing love playing the game of football," Kelce said. "I love playing. I still feel like I can play it at a high level and possibly at a higher level than I did last year."</em>

As for Mahomes, the quarterback feels that having veterans like Kelce around at voluntary offseason workouts has a positive influence on the younger players.

"Whenever you have the guy that's already got the gold jacket on, if it's him (Kelce) or Chris Jones, and they're working hard and they're showing what it takes to be great, it's easier for me to talk to the young guys and say, when they're tired, that they need to keep working, that they need to keep pushing," Mahomes said. "They (Kelce and Jones) don't need to be here and they're still gonna go out there and have success on the field.