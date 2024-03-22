Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram out for two weeks with knee injury

New Orleans Pelicans' Brandon Ingram plays during an NBA basketball game, Friday, March 8, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) (Matt Slocum/AP)

Brandon Ingram will miss the next two weeks after suffering a bone contusion in his left knee on Thursday versus the Orlando Magic.

The New Orleans Pelicans forward needed to be helped off the court in the third quarter after coming down awkwardly and hyperextending his knee.

An MRI after the game revealed the extent of the damage and the contusion.

In two weeks, the 26-year-old will be reevaluated, the Pelicans announced.

New Orleans currently owns the fifth seed if the Western Conference playoffs started today, and Ingram is averaging 20.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.8 assists.