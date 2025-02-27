Penn State DE Abdul Carter, candidate for No. 1 pick, has stress reaction in foot, could need surgery

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - FEBRUARY 26: Abdul Carter #DL44 of Penn State speaks to the media during the 2025 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center on February 26, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Abdul Carter's NFL draft stock just became more complicated.

The Penn State pass-rusher, believed to be among the candidates to go first overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, has a stress reaction in his right foot and could require surgery, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Carter's agent Drew Rosenhaus said their camp is still evaluating Carter's surgery options. Per Schefter, Carter's options are to either undergo surgery to have a right screw inserted in his foot, with an expected recovery time of eight weeks, or bypass the surgery and showcase his ability to perform despite the issue at his pro day.

Rosenhaus also told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport he doesn't believe the issue will change where Carter is drafted:

"Either way, we don't expect this to impact where he is drafted," Rosenhaus said. "After visiting with teams this week, I believe he's going to be the No. 1 overall pick.

Carter had been previously reported to not be working out at the NFL scouting combine due to a lingering shoulder injury.

Carter finished his career at Penn State as a unanimous All-American and the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, leading the country with 24 tackles for loss as well as 12 sacks and 68 combined tackles. He is among the most explosive pass-rushers to hit the draft in the past few years, though Yahoo Sports' most recent mock draft had him falling to No. 7.

It remains to be seen how this latest issue will affect Carter in teams' eyes. His pro day decision will be significant, as missing the scouting combine means it will be his only other real chance to provide measurements to back up his elite tape.