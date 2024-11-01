Photos: Spain devastated by historic floods as more than 200 people reported dead

More Than 200 People Confirmed Dead After Flooding In Spain VALENCIA, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 1: Members of the fire brigade, which are part of a search and rescue unit, carry out work as cars and debris block a tunnel on the border of Benetusser and Alfafar municipalities after the recent flash flooding on November 1, 2024 on the border of Benetusser and Alfafar municipalities of Valencia, Spain. By Friday morning, Spanish authorities confirmed that at least 200 people had died, mostly in the Valencia region, amid the flooding that swept eastern and southern parts of the country starting on Tuesday. The intense rainfall event is known as a "cold drop" or DANA weather system. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images) (David Ramos/Getty Images)

At least 205 people were reported dead after historic flash floods rocked Spain this week as a result of torrential rainfall, according to local emergency authorities. Officials expect that number to keep rising as emergency services still haven't been able to reach a few areas because piled-up cars and flood debris have blocked roads.

Another 500 troops, adding to the 1,200 already on-site, have been deployed by the Spanish government to help survivors and search for people still missing.

A year's worth of rain fell over the span of eight hours on Tuesday night, causing rivers to burst their banks. It's Spain's worst flood-related disaster in modern history, and Europe's deadliest since the 1970s, when 209 people died in Romania due to catastrophic floods.

The floods tossed vehicles, caused bridges to collapse and covered towns in the Valencia region with thick, dense mud.

Below are photos from the aftermath of the flooding.