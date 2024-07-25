Photos: Typhoon Gaemi kills dozens after ripping through the western Pacific

Dozens of people have died after Typhoon Gaemi made landfall on Thursday in Taiwan and China, according to the Associated Press. Gaemi packed wind gusts of up to 141 mph as it lashed Taiwan, and the storm unleashed as much as 5 feet of heavy rainfall that resulted in landslides and widespread flooding, Reuters reported.

Although Gaemi did not make a direct hit on the Philippines, the offshore storm intensified seasonal monsoon rains there, leaving about 25 people dead by early Thursday as quickly rising waters from extreme rainfall resulted in landslides and drownings. Thousands of people were reportedly trapped as waters rose, CNN reported. Over 600,000 people have been displaced by the storm across the Philippines.

Having inundated the Philippines, the typhoon then headed to northeastern Taiwan, making landfall on Wednesday, with the equivalent of Category 3 hurricane winds of up to 125 mph. From early Tuesday to Thursday afternoon, the city of Kaohsiung in southern Taiwan recorded about 63 inches of rain, the official Xinhua News Agency reported. The storm is the strongest typhoon to hit Taiwan in eight years, leaving at least three people dead and injuring approximately 380. Photographers captured pictures of local residents wading through waters as rescuers assisted in evacuations.

The typhoon headed to the southeastern coast of China later in the day and made landfall in the Fujian province, leaving two people dead and about 200 people injured, according to the official Xinhua News Agency. More than 240,000 people in China were evacuated ahead of Gaemi's arrival. Ferry services were also canceled along the province's coast and flights were suspended. Southern, central and eastern China has already been trying to recover from weeks of extreme rain, according to CNN. The hardest-hit city, Nanyang, in the country's central province of Henan saw more than 24 inches of rain in 24 hours earlier this month.

As it moves inland, Typhoon Gaemi is predicted to weaken, but the system’s rains will continue over the next three days.

Here’s a look at the rescue efforts and damage Typhoon Gaemi left in its wake: