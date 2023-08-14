Police raid on Kansas newspaper raises questions about legality, press freedom

Police Stage Raid On Marion County Newspaper MARION, KANSAS - AUGUST 12,2023 In an unprecedented raid Friday, local law enforcement seized computers, cellphones and reporting materials from the Marion County Record office, the newspaper's reporters, and the publisher's home. (Mark Reinstein/MediaPunch /IPX via AP) (Mark Reinstein/Mark Reinstein/MediaPunch/IPx)

A police department in Kansas is facing a wave of scrutiny following a raid on a small-town newspaper.

Police in Marion, Kan., which is home to 1,900 people, raided the offices of the Marion County Record as well as the home of publisher Eric Meyer on Friday, seizing computers, cellphones and the paper’s server. Meyer’s 98-year-old mother, Joan, was present at his home and died Saturday, which Meyer attributed to the stress of the events. The paper said that the home of 80-year-old vice mayor Ruth Herbel was raided at the same time.

In a story Saturday, the Record wrote that the elder Meyer collapsed at her home after being "stressed beyond her limits and overwhelmed by hours of shock and grief." Eric Meyer has alleged that Police Chief Gideon Cody, who was hired to the position in late April, injured a reporter's finger when grabbing her cell phone and that they photographed Meyers' personal bank and investment statements at his home.

"Our first priority is to be able to publish next week," Meyer said , "but we also want to make sure no other news organization is ever exposed to the Gestapo tactics we witnessed today. We will be seeking the maximum sanctions possible under law."

Police defended the raid in a statement Saturday posted to Facebook , writing, "The victim asks that we do all the law allows to ensure justice is served." The alleged victim is restaurant owner Kari Newll, who had ejected reporters from an event with Rep. Jake LaTurner, R-Kan., earlier this month and accused the newspaper of illegally obtaining information about her previous drunk-driving conviction.

Meyer has denied that accusation , saying they got the information about the restaurateur's drunk driving record from a separate source and published it only after Newell publicly accused the paper of wrongdoing at a city council meeting. Newell said the paper was targeting her and hurting her chances of obtaining a liquor license for her catering company.

According to a copy of the search warrant obtained by the Kansas Reflector, the raid was conducted on suspicion of identity theft and unlawful acts concerning computers. Marion County District Court Magistrate Judge Laura Viar has faced criticism for her approval of the search warrant, which cites Newell. Authorities haven't made the affidavit that led to the warrant's authorization available to the public yet.

An ongoing investigation into the police chief

In an interview with journalist Marisa Kabas , Meyer said that his paper had been investigating Cody, the new police chief, after former co-workers with the Kansas City police began reaching out after he was named to his new position with allegations that Cody "was about to be demoted at his previous job and that he retired to avoid demotion and punishment over sexual misconduct charges and other things."

Meyer said that although they had “half a dozen or more” anonymous sources, they hadn’t run the story because no one would go on the record and they had been unable to get Cody’s personnel file to confirm.

“But the allegations—including the identities of who made the allegations—were on one of the computers that got seized,” Meyer said. “I may be paranoid that this has anything to do with it, but when people come and seize your computer, you tend to be a little paranoid.”

Cody told the Kansas City Star that the paper hadn't published any of the allegations against him because they weren't true. But, he added, "However, if they can muddy the water, make my credibility look bad, I totally get it. They're gonna try to do everything they possibly can."

A potential violation of the constitution and federal law

The raid has invited criticism from journalists and organizations both local and national. It has also inspired a wave of new, $35 annual online subscriptions to the Marion County Record from those wanting to support the paper.

"An attack on a newspaper office through an illegal search is not just an infringement on the rights of journalists but an assault on the very foundation of democracy and the public's right to know," said Emily Bradbury, executive director of the Kansas Press Association . "This cannot be allowed to stand."

In a letter to Cody , the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press called the raid "significantly overbroad, improperly intrusive, and possibly in violation of federal law," and urged police "to immediately return any seized equipment and records to the newspaper; purge any such records retained by your department; and initiate a full, independent, and transparent review into your department's actions."

Lynn Oberlander, a First Amendment attorney, told NPR that police raids on newsrooms are rare because they're illegal under the Privacy Protection Act of 1980. Police defended the raid by saying they were directly investigating a crime committed by the journalists. However, experts say that while the federal law allows police to search journalists when there's probable cause to believe they've committed a crime, that exception doesn't apply if the journalist's alleged offense is connected to newsgathering.

"It raises concern for me," Oberlander said. "It normalizes something that shouldn't be happening — that Congress has said should not happen, that the First Amendment says should not happen."