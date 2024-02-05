Pro Bowl: Eli Manning thoroughly enjoys besting his brother Peyton in NFC triumph

NFL: Pro Bowl-NFC at AFC Feb 4, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; NFC coach Eli Manning and AFC coach Peyton Manning react after the 2024 Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports (Nathan Ray Seebeck/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

It may be flag football with relatively low stakes attached.

But a win is a win anytime you beat your brother.

Eli Manning's NFC squad edged Peyton Manning's AFC team on the last play of Sunday's Pro Bowl flag football game, prompting a victorious Eli to take the field in celebration with his arms outstretched over his head. Peyton, meanwhile, dropped to all fours in disappointment when the outcome was secured.

[Join or create a Yahoo Fantasy Baseball league for the 2024 MLB season]

The game came down to a fourth-down pass play in the red zone by the AFC with the NFC leading 64-59 and 10 seconds remaining in regulation. Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud looked to Los Angeles Chargers receiver Keenan Allen in the end zone. But the pass fell incomplete with Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson in tight coverage.

Pass is incomplete and the NFC is going to get the Pro Bowl win!



📺: #ProBowlGames on ESPN/ABC

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/Fh4wEaHiJf — NFL (@NFL) February 4, 2024

Thus concluded the latest version of the NFL's Pro Bowl, which now consists of flag football and various games and skills competitions in lieu of the traditional iteration. Which consisted of tackle football and occasionally violent plays like this:

This is what the Pro Bowl used to be like.



RIP Sean Taylor.pic.twitter.com/tJwAFsBPQT — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) February 4, 2024

The Pro Bowl is now a relatively collision- and violence-free affair in the name of player safety. And it brought about a high-scoring outcome on Sunday with the NFC coming out on top for a second consecutive year.

The game was played on a 50-yard field and provided a showcase for speed. Tua Tagovailoa found Miami Dolphins teammate Tyreek Hill early on a touchdown that would have been good on a 100-yard field.

OFF AND RUNNING AT THE PRO BOWL!



Tyreek Hill goes the distance with SPEED 🐆



(via @NFL)

pic.twitter.com/COCYGyZDxF — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 4, 2024

There was some defense, but not much. Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton intercepted Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield in the fourth quarter for a turnover that set up the AFC for its shot at a late comeback.

Alas, it wasn't enough to secure AFC victory.

Sunday's players weren't playing for nothing. All Pro Bowl participants reportedly receive a minimum $44,000 check in addition to whatever contract bonuses they might earn. The winning team's share is reportedly double that at $88,000. So that last pass breakup was worth a nice chunk of change for the NFC.

The win was the second straight for Eli over Peyton in their respective roles as Pro Bowl coaches. Maybe Peyton can pull one out next year.