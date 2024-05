Former President Donald Trump sits in Manhattan Criminal Court in New York, Wednesday, May 29, 2024. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via AP, Pool) (Jabin Botsford/AP)

Day one of jury deliberations in former President Donald Trump's hush money trial concluded without a verdict. But jurors will be back in the Manhattan courtroom Thursday to hear trial testimony re-read and to hear the judge repeat his instructions for how to render a decision.

As we wait for the jury’s eventual verdict, we invite you to test your own knowledge of the case with the following short quiz.