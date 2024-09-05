Race for the Case Week 2: Michigan vs Texas, Colorado vs Nebraska, and more | College Football Enquirer

Subscribe to the College Football Enquirer

On today's show, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde share what to expect from Week 2 of college football action. They dive in on Texas needing to make a statement against Michigan, Colorado being galvanized against Nebraska, and share other games to track that have big implications.

Additionally, they investigate the story of USC quarterback Miller Moss's dispute with his roommate back in 2022 that resulted in Moss farting on a pillow. And as always, they share their picks for the top games in Week 2.

(1:17) Free Miller Moss

(8:15) Expectations for Colorado and Nebraska

(16:36) Expectations for Texas and Michigan

(26:50) Week 2 Games to Know

(44:02) Race for the Case

