Rangers ace Jacob deGrom to reportedly undergo Tommy John surgery six starts into 5-year, $185M deal

Texas Rangers v Baltimore Orioles BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - MAY 26: Jacob deGrom #48 of the Texas Rangers looks on in the outfield during batting practice before a game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 26, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images)

By Chris Cwik, Yahoo Sports

The Texas Rangers will be without their $185 million man for the rest of the season. Jacob deGrom will reportedly undergo Tommy John surgery, a move that will almost certainly cost deGrom the rest of the 2023 MLB season, according to Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News.

The news comes months after deGrom signed a five-year, $185 million deal with the Rangers. deGrom, who has battled various arm injuries over the past three seasons, made six starts with the Rangers before going on the Injured List with elbow inflammation. He posted a 2.67 ERA, with 45 strikeouts over 30 1/3 innings in those starts.

This story will be updated.

On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-9595
    K95.5 Contests & Events
    Download The Free K95.5 App

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!