Rangers ace Max Scherzer expected to miss rest of regular season with shoulder strain, doubtful for playoffs

Texas Rangers ace Max Scherzer isn't likely to pitch in the playoffs.

He is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season with a strained teres major, general manager Chris Young told reporters Wedensday. The teres major is a muscle that connects the scapula to the humerus.

This news comes after the 39-year-old exited his team's 6-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays in the sixth inning due to a "right triceps spasm," according to ESPN.

Max Scherzer exits tonights game and heads up stairs with Rangers Athletic Trainer, Matt Lucero.

