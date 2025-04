Red Sox sign second baseman Kristian Campbell to 8-year extension through 2032 season

ARLINGTON, TX - MARCH 29: Kristian Campbell #28 of the Boston Red Sox celebrates with teammates after hitting a solo home run against the Texas Rangers during the fourth inning at Globe Life Field on March 29, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox have signed Kristian Campbell to an eight-year contract extension that goes through the 2032 season, and includes club options for 2033 and 2034.

Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, the deal is worth $60 million.

Earlier this week, the Red Sox signed pitcher Garrett Crochet to a six-year extension.

This breaking news story will be updated.