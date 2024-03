Indianapolis Colts v Cincinnati Bengals CINCINNATI, OHIO - DECEMBER 10: Joe Mixon #28 of the Cincinnati Bengals runs with the ball in the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Paycor Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The Cincinnati Bengals are releasing running back Joe Mixon and signing former Indianapolis Colts running back Zack Moss, according to multiple reports.

Moss is joining the Bengals on a two-year, $8 million deal, per NFL Network. Mixon will become a free agent at 27 years old.