Report: Draymond Green to return from indefinite suspension Monday for Warriors' game vs. Grizzlies

New Orleans Pelicans v Golden State Warriors SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors stands on the court during player introductions before their game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Chase Center on January 10, 2024 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Draymond Green is back.

Green, who was suspended indefinitely after he struck Jusuf Nurkić in the head last month, will make his return with the Golden State Warriors on Monday for their game against the Memphis Grizzlies, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Green has missed the last 16 games, but was officially reinstated last week .

After missing 16 games, Warriors star Draymond Green is expected to return vs. Grizzlies in Memphis on Martin Luther King Jr. Day Monday, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. pic.twitter.com/Q13vFRbJ85 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 14, 2024

Green’s indefinite suspension was his second of the season. He missed five games after he put Rudy Gobert in a chokehold in the opening seconds of a game in November.

Green has averaged 9.7 points, 5.8 assists and 5.5 rebounds in 15 games with the Warriors this season, his 12th in the league. The Warriors went 8-8 without Green, and have lost three of their last four games headed into Monday night’s game in Memphis.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.