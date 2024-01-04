Report: Ex-Jets RB Dalvin Cook signing with Baltimore Ravens ahead of playoffs

New York Jets v Miami Dolphins MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 17: Dalvin Cook #33 of the New York Jets looks on during a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Image Of Sport/Getty Images) (Brandon Sloter/Getty Images)

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports

Dalvin Cook is headed to Baltimore ahead of the Ravens' playoff run.

The Ravens struck a deal with Cook on Thursday, just days after he was waived by the New York Jets, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Cook will join the Ravens in time for the playoffs.

Cook had signed a one-year, $7 million deal to join the Jets this past offseason. The 28-year-old ran for 214 yards on 67 carries in 15 games with the Jets, all of which were career lows.

The Ravens will host the Pittsburgh Steelers in their regular season finale on Saturday afternoon. Baltimore has already locked up the No. 1 seed in the AFC, and will have a first-round bye and home field advantage throughout the playoffs.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.

