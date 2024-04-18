Report: Heat star Jimmy Butler feared to have MCL injury after play-in loss to 76ers

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler, right, gets treatment on his right knee from the training staff during the first half of the team's NBA basketball play-in tournament game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Philadelphia. The 76ers won 105-104. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola) (Chris Szagola/AP)

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler is feared to have sustained an MCL injury in their play-in tournament loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

While specifics of his injury are not yet known, and he's set to undergo an MRI in the near future, the injury could knock him out for Friday's play-in game if not indefinitely.

Butler had 19 points and four rebounds in Wednesday's 105-104 loss to the 76ers, and he played 40 minutes in the contest. Butler, however, was seen walking with a significant limp both on his way off the court and out of the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

The Heat will host either the Atlanta Hawks or Chicago Bulls in the final play-in tournament game on Friday night. The winner of that contest will advance to the playoffs to take on the Boston Celtics. The 76ers, thanks to their win, will take on the New York Knicks in the first round of the playoffs.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.

