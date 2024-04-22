Report: Hornets interviewing former NBA, Duke guard JJ Redick for head coaching vacancy

New York Knicks v Philadelphia 76ers PHILADELPHIA, PA - MARCH 02: ESPN analyst JJ Redick looks on prior to the game between the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center on March 2, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Charlotte Hornets are interviewing JJ Redick for their head coaching vacancy, The Athletic's Shams Charania reports.

Redick, 39, was a standout guard at Duke before embarking on a 15-season NBA career as a shooting specialist. Since retiring from the league in 2021, Redick has worked as NBA analyst at ESPN. He started as a studio analyst in 2021 before moving to game broadcasts in 2023. He was promoted to ESPN's No. 1 broadcast team alongside Mike Breen and Doris Burke this season.

Redick has never coached in a formal capacity. He developed an interest in coaching in recent years, per the report.