Report: Josh Hart, Knicks finalizing 4-year, $81M contract extension

By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports

New York Knicks guard Josh Hart is finalizing a four-year, $81 million contract extension, his representation told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

He will reportedly earn a total of $94 million through the 2027-28 season.

This story will be updated.

On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-9595
    K95.5 Contests & Events
    Download The Free K95.5 App

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!