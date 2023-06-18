Report: Wizards trade Bradley Beal to Phoenix Suns

NBA: Sacramento Kings at Washington Wizards Mar 18, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) looks on against the Sacramento Kings during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports - 20267434

By Chris Cwik, Yahoo Sports

After years of rumors, the Washington Wizards finally traded All-Star guard Bradley Beal. The team will send Beal to the Phoenix Suns, according to EPSN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The trade comes roughly a year after the Wizards signed Beal to a five-year, $251 million extension. That extension also included a no-trade clause, which Beal waived to join Phoenix. Beal still has four years and $200 million plus remaining on his contract.

The move ends Beal's 11-year run in Washington. The team drafted Beal with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft. Beal showed plenty of promise early in his career, making the NBA's All-Rookie team after averaging 13.9 points during his first season in the league.

After a few solid years, Beal took his game to another level during the 2016-17 NBA season. He averaged 23.1 points and led the Wizards to a fourth-place finish in the Eastern Conference. Beal maintained that production moving forward, and made the All-Star team in three of his next four seasons, averaging a career-high 31.3 points during the 2020-21 NBA season.

Beal has battled various injuries since then, though has remained an effective player when healthy. He missed time during the 2021-22 NBA season due to COVID-19 and a wrist injury. Beal was limited to 50 games last season with foot, hamstring and knee issues. Despite those injuries, Beal averaged 23.2 points over the past two seasons.

On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-9595
    K95.5 Contests & Events
    Download The Free K95.5 App

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!