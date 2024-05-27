Ronald Acuña Jr. out for the year, Orioles mop the White Sox & Birmingham-Southern makes College World Series

Subscribe to Baseball Bar-B-Cast

Coming into the 2024 season, the Atlanta Braves had high hopes to make another run at a World Series title. While they’ve done a good job so far despite losing ace pitcher Spencer Strider for the season, losing star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr., for the remainder of the season will be just another test.

Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss why the loss of Acuña Jr. sucks not just for the Braves but for baseball fans and for the league, as well as why there’s a chance the 2024 National League MVP may not be the same explosive player we’ve grown accustomed to watching when he returns. However, there should still be confidence in Braves General Manager Alex Anthopoulos to find a way to keep the Braves in a position for a postseason spot.

Also on this episode of the Baseball Bar-B-Cast, the guys recap all the action from the weekend including the Baltimore Orioles completing the mop of the Chicago White Sox, the Cleveland Guardians continuing their hot streak with a sweep of the Los Angeles Angles and why there’s nothing to worry about the Los Angeles Dodgers being swept by the Cincinnati Reds.

Jake & Jordan close out this episode by talking about the Cinderella NCAA Division III Birmingham–Southern College Panthers baseball team making the College World Series in pursuit of their first title despite their school shutting down a few weeks ago. Jordan also talks about his big upcoming move.

(1:43) - Ronald Acuña Jr. done for the year

(16:14) - Orioles mop the White Sox

(20:44) - The sweeps

(23:54) - Reds sweep Dodgers

(34:31) - The series wins

(37:22) - Brewers-Red Sox benches clear

(48:56) - BSC Panthers make College World Series

